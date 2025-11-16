Your Horoscope This Week: November 16 To 22
Cosmic beings, welcome to the grand finale of Scorpio season… and it’s not going out quietly. This week, Mercury retrogrades back into Scorpio on the 18th, joining Venus and the Sun in this emotionally raw, fiercely transformative water sign. With so many planets swimming through the shadows, don’t be surprised if your inner world feels louder than usual. Conversations may rewind to long-forgotten truths, secrets might slip, and connections — especially romantic or financial — could deepen or dissolve. Venus in Scorpio craves intimacy with a capital “I,” and Mercury’s return here suggests the Universe is giving us one last chance to revisit what was left unsaid.
Meanwhile, from November 17 to 19, the Moon disappears from the sky. This is the dark moon phase: the quiet, liminal space before a new beginning. It’s a cosmic cocoon that invites stillness, surrender, and deep emotional excavation. Old insecurities, shadow selves, and fears may surface during this time, not to punish you, but to be witnessed, embraced, and alchemized. If you find yourself overthinking, oversleeping, or even crying unexpectedly this week, you’re not broken… you’re unraveling. This is the fertile soil where your next version takes root.
Meanwhile, from November 17 to 19, the Moon disappears from the sky. This is the dark moon phase: the quiet, liminal space before a new beginning. It’s a cosmic cocoon that invites stillness, surrender, and deep emotional excavation. Old insecurities, shadow selves, and fears may surface during this time, not to punish you, but to be witnessed, embraced, and alchemized. If you find yourself overthinking, oversleeping, or even crying unexpectedly this week, you’re not broken… you’re unraveling. This is the fertile soil where your next version takes root.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Scorpio New Moon arrives on November 20, offering us a powerful collective reset. This lunation is your chance to transmute pain into power. Scorpio teaches us that endings make space for beginnings, and this new moon is a portal to rise from the ashes. Set intentions around healing, emotional truth, sensual liberation, and regenerative growth. Whether you’re letting go of a past version of yourself or calling in a new one, this new moon whispers: you are the storm, and you are the calm after it. Prepare to emerge cleansed, reawakened, and ready for Sagittarius season’s fire.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
You’re no stranger to intensity, Aries, but this week’s Scorpio cauldron is bubbling extra hot. With the Sun, Venus, and (starting the 18th) Mercury all activating your sector of emotional bonds, vulnerability, and energetic entanglements, you may feel like you’re walking around with a lie detector strapped to your chest. Under this Scorpionic haze, secrets get whispered through dreams, eye contact, or accidental texts. Venus is dialing up your sensual magnetism, but she’s also pulling you into deeper questions: who do you trust with your body, your story, your money, your fears? Mercury retrograde here isn’t subtle either… it’s a cosmic exorcism, and you’re being asked to feel your way through instead of force clarity.
Then comes the real underworld reset: the Scorpio New Moon on November 20. This one hits different because it’s ruled by your planetary boss Mars, currently adventuring through Sagittarius and pumping you with courage, faith, and a hunger for reinvention. Between November 20 to 30, set intentions around transforming your relationship to intimacy, power, and truth. You’re not meant to stay bonded to people or patterns that drain your magic. Let yourself grieve, release, and then get free. This is your phoenix moment. Yes, it may sting. But you’ve outgrown your old ashes, babe, and Mars is guiding you to rise with humor, passion, and just the right amount of chaos. Trust that.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Taurus Sun & Rising:
This week’s Scorpio energy has you in a deep soul gaze with your connections, Taurus, and I mean deep deep, like “what are we really doing here?” levels. With the Sun, Venus (your cosmic ruler), and Mercury retrograde all highlighting your relationship sector, things are feeling both intense and deliciously mysterious. One minute you’re like, “I could marry them,” and the next, you’re spiral-texting your bestie like, “wait… do they even like me?” This week is asking you to look beneath the surface of your partnerships, your agreements, and even your patterns. Venus wants harmony, yes, but in Scorpio? She wants honesty. If it’s fake peace, she’ll burn it down.
And then there’s that epic Scorpio New Moon on November 20, activating your rebirth in love. Whether it’s a relationship with someone else or with yourself (or honestly, both), this is your chance to wipe the emotional slate clean and choose deeper alignment. Mars in Sag is pushing you to stop playing it safe — especially when it comes to how much you really share, how open you let yourself be, and how fearless you are in choosing passion over obligation. Set intentions this week that are rooted in truth, not fantasy. Trust that real love, whether romantic, platonic, or spiritual, can handle the heat.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
This final week of Scorpio season is turning your daily life into a bit of a pressure cooker, Gemini, but like, in a “this is forcing me to grow” kind of way. With the Sun, Venus, and retrograde Mercury (your ruler) all spotlighting your sector of routine, health, and systems, you may feel hyper-aware of what’s draining you vs. what’s sustaining you. Little things you’ve been brushing aside (like that lingering cough, that glitchy calendar, or that coworker you secretly loathe) could suddenly feel like cosmic emergencies. This isn’t a punishment… it’s your chance to clean house. Venus wants you to fall back in love with your rituals, while retro Mercury is like, “btw, here’s the mess under the rug.” Own it. Rework it. You’re not behind — you’re in a period of profound refinement.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
By the time the Scorpio New Moon hits on November 20, you’re being invited to completely reimagine how you tend to your mind, body, and spirit. What does it actually mean to feel balanced, energized, and emotionally clean? This lunation’s giving detox, but like, the soulful kind. Mars in Sagittarius (your opposite sign) is stirring up momentum through partnerships — whether romantic or professional — so accountability is key. Set intentions to create supportive rhythms, clear communication channels, and sacred boundaries. You don’t have to do everything alone, but you do need to do what’s aligned. Trust your gut — it’s louder than your mind this week.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, the final week of Scorpio season is activating your pleasure sector with the intensity of a dramatic love letter, and yes, you’re both the writer and the muse. With the Sun, Venus, and now retrograde Mercury all huddled together in your realm of romance, creativity, and self-expression, it’s giving sexy rebirth. That project you abandoned? The situationship you thought was over? The artistic impulse that felt too indulgent? All of that’s back for review, but not for chaos… for refinement. Your inner child is knocking and your inner lover is whispering. Be true to your heart’s desires.
The Scorpio New Moon on November 20 is a call to rise from the ashes of your old joy habits. What used to excite you but no longer fits? What desires feel dangerous but divine? With Mars (the ruler of the new moon) currently in Sagittarius, fueling your sector of wellness and devotion, the next six months are about sustaining your pleasure, not just chasing it. Set intentions that let joy be your compass and your strategy. You don’t need to apologize for craving beauty, sensuality, or spotlight. You just need to trust the parts of you that want to shine.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, Scorpio season is lighting a match in your roots sector and asking, “You sure you want to keep hiding that?” With the Sun, Venus, and now retrograde Mercury digging into your inner world, you may find yourself unpacking long-held secrets, family patterns, or private memories that still hold weight. This isn’t about spiraling… it’s about seeing things clearly. Venus wants softness, retro Mercury brings the receipts, and the Scorpio Sun is like, “Let’s transmute this into art, therapy, or both.” You’re being asked to feel what you’d rather skip. Let the deeper emotions come up, and let them move through you. Healing isn’t always loud — but it is potent.
When the Scorpio New Moon arrives on November 20, you’re being handed a blank page for rewriting your roots. What do safety and home actually look like to you now — not just what you were taught? The next six months are about defining that for yourself and planting seeds that honor your emotional truth. With your ruler the Sun still in Scorpio for a final week and Mars in Sag blazing through your play zone, don’t be afraid to fight for joy, even in the shadows. Set intentions around reclaiming softness, embracing vulnerability, and building a sanctuary that reflects your soul.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
You’re not imagining it, Virgo: conversations feel heavier, glances more loaded, and even silence carries meaning. That’s the final week of Scorpio season activating your sector of communication and perception, and with Venus and retrograde Mercury (your ruler) joining the Sun there, you’re being called to read between the lines and speak from the depths. You’re rewriting mental scripts that have kept you small or overly cautious. The way you talk to yourself? Under review. The way you let others speak to you? Getting a major upgrade. This week isn’t about rushing to respond; it’s about finally hearing what your soul’s been trying to say.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
When the Scorpio New Moon arrives on November 20, the pages of your inner journal feel charged with spells. What truths do you want to claim out loud? What ideas are begging for form? With Mars in Sag heating up your foundations sector, this isn’t about pretty words, but rather about anchoring them. You’re planting seeds in your voice, your mindset, and the way you connect to those closest to you. Speak like the future you is listening. Because they are.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Money, worth, and what you refuse to beg for are the themes this final week of Scorpio season is dredging up, Libra. And with retrograde Mercury and your ruler Venus both in Scorpio, activating your value sector, it’s time to examine not just your finances, but the deeper beliefs fueling your sense of “enoughness.” You’re being asked to shift from “What can I get?” to “What do I deserve?” This isn’t a week to undersell, overgive, or people-please your way into crumbs. Your magic is currency and your time is gold, so let that reframe how you ask, spend, save, and receive.
Meanwhile, the Scorpio New Moon on November 20 invites you to reset your relationship with wealth and self-esteem alike. What new habits, rates, or rituals would help you feel more rooted in abundance? What old stories around scarcity are ready to be composted? With Mars in Sag now energizing your expression and visibility sector, the Universe wants you seen, compensated, and celebrated — but you have to claim it. Set intentions that treat your worth as non-negotiable.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
You’ve been walking through fire with grace, Scorpio, and this week the ashes start to shimmer. Scorpio season is reaching its final chapter, and you’re no longer the version of you who whispered affirmations hoping they’d stick. You’re the one who knows. Who’s been watching yourself alchemize in real time. Who’s bled, cried, purged, stayed silent, screamed out loud — and still showed up. And now, the Universe wants to know: Are you ready to live like you survived it? Are you ready for your thriving era?
Mercury retrograding into your sign starting the 18th may stir the ghosts one last time, bringing up old lovers, doubts, “almosts” and “should haves.” But remember: Venus in Scorpio is here too, wrapping you in beauty, magnetism, and truth. You don’t have to armor up to feel worthy, and you don’t have to be ultra mysterious to be respected. You are worthy now, in your clarity, in your softness, in your voice that’s trembling but still choosing to speak.
The Scorpio New Moon on November 20 is your personal renaissance. It’s a cosmic mirror asking: Who do you dare to become if you stop hiding from your own power? If you drop the need to control how others receive you, and just embody your essence fully, audaciously, and unapologetically? This is Phoenix energy — pure rebirth. Shed the last of what you’ve outgrown. Grieve it, kiss it, release it, and then rise into your next timeline with a body that remembers, a spirit that’s wiser, and a gaze that sees beyond illusions. This is the week it all changes for the better, Scorpio. The week you’ve been ready for.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, this final stretch of Scorpio season feels like a spiritual prelude… like the air right before a thunderstorm, thick with omens and revelations. With Mercury and Venus both moving through your sector of healing and closure, you’re being guided to listen to what you haven’t said out loud yet: the unspoken dreams, the fears that still whisper when you’re alone, the patterns you’ve outgrown but keep rehearsing. And while you usually prefer momentum over introspection, your ruling planet Jupiter is retrograde in Cancer right now, pulling you into the emotional depths you’ve been skimming. This is less about solving everything, and more about sitting with what’s real. Let yourself grieve a version of you that’s ready to be laid to rest, because Sag season begins this weekend, and you deserve to greet it from a lighter perspective.
The Scorpio New Moon on November 20 invites you to set soul-deep intentions around trust, closure, and surrender. With Jupiter retrograde harmonizing with this moon in your intuitive sector, your dreams may feel unusually prophetic — pay attention. From now through November 30, ask yourself what quiet, restorative rituals you can commit to, not to get ahead, but to come home to yourself. This lunation isn’t about forcing breakthroughs — it’s about creating space for them. Think journaling, prayer, unposting, or even just letting yourself nap without guilt. The rebirth this moon brings may be invisible at first, but it’s happening beneath the surface. Trust that. The next chapter begins with a whisper, not a bang... and if you listen closely, you’ll hear your future calling your name.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, Scorpio season’s final act could feel like the deep exhale you didn’t know you were holding. With the Sun, Mercury (starting the 18th), and Venus all swirling through your sector of social influence, tech, and legacy, you’re being asked to rethink how you show up in collective spaces, not just as a figure of power, but as a vulnerable human being with dreams, quirks, and stories that need to be told.
Mercury’s retrograde in Scorpio may unearth old group dynamics, unprocessed feelings about friendships, or questions about the future you thought you were building. Don’t run from these insights. If certain people or platforms no longer feel aligned, you’re allowed to walk away. Venus softens the burn, helping you reconnect with kindred spirits who actually get you, especially as you re-evaluate your digital presence. The algorithm may be mysterious, but your intuition is clearer than ever — trust it.
Mercury’s retrograde in Scorpio may unearth old group dynamics, unprocessed feelings about friendships, or questions about the future you thought you were building. Don’t run from these insights. If certain people or platforms no longer feel aligned, you’re allowed to walk away. Venus softens the burn, helping you reconnect with kindred spirits who actually get you, especially as you re-evaluate your digital presence. The algorithm may be mysterious, but your intuition is clearer than ever — trust it.
Meanwhile, the Scorpio New Moon on the 20th offers a chance to rebirth your relationship with community, visibility, and your greater mission. What if the people you’re meant to lead or serve can only find you when you finally let go of playing small or being too “perfect”? Set intentions this week around the impact you want to leave behind, not just the results you want to achieve. With your ruler Saturn still retrograde in Pisces for another two weeks, activating your communication sector, this is also a prime time to assess the way you speak to yourself and others. The universe is preparing to hand you a mic in December, but right now, it’s checking your soul script. Edit it with care.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, it’s giving phoenix season, and this time, you’re the one shedding layers of “shoulds” and “not yet” to embrace what your soul has actually been craving. With the Sun, Mercury (as of the 18th), and Venus all lighting up your career, visibility, and reputation sector, you’re entering a renewal portal that’s far less about performance and far more about power. Mercury retrograde in Scorpio might stir up past professional doubts, old bosses, former ambitions, or a version of you who once thought “success” looked a certain way. Let it all resurface without shame. This isn’t about rehashing old storylines… it’s about reclaiming the pen and writing your next era from a deeper, wiser place.
By the time the Scorpio New Moon lands on the 20th, you may feel a rush of divine clarity: it’s time to stop playing it safe. Let this lunation help you visualize what a bold, soul-aligned legacy could feel like — not just professionally, but energetically. What do you want to be known for? Whose lives do you want to change? With Uranus (your modern ruler) still retrograde in Taurus, activating your roots and home sector, you’re being reminded that real success starts with safety, grounding, and emotional truth. The applause may come later, but the alignment starts now. Say yes to your deeper mission.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
There’s something ancient waking up inside of you, Pisces… and no, it’s not just Mercury retrograde nostalgia. With Scorpio season’s final week activating your adventure, travel, publishing, and philosophy sector, and Mercury swimming backward into that same realm on the 18th, you’re being asked to revisit long-lost dreams, studies, or spiritual beliefs that shaped the person you are today. Venus is there too, helping you fall back in love with the parts of your worldview you once doubted. Whether it’s a literal journey or an emotional pilgrimage, this week whispers: What if your next breakthrough comes from remembering, not rushing?
The Scorpio New Moon on the 20th is your official cue to set intentions around expansion, publishing, higher learning, and sacred study. Whether you want to write your first book, travel to your ancestral lands, or simply explore a new spiritual truth, this lunation is a reminder that you don’t need to know how — it’s enough to believe you can. With your traditional ruler Jupiter retrograde in Cancer, still reviewing your creativity and joy sector, you’re learning how to feel your way into abundance instead of forcing it. Stay soft, but intentional. Stay mystical, but grounded. This week is proof that your dreams are still very much alive, and they’re waiting for you to say yes.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT