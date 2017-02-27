We Asked 11 Millennials To Define Their Spirituality — & The Results Are Profound

Many of us have found ourselves in conversations with people who describe themselves as "spiritual." Though this descriptor might have meant something specific once upon a time, it's become a catch-all term for anything between fanatically religious and staunchly atheist. "Spirituality," as we hear it used today, is a pretty vague word for faith.
For the most part, however, it seems as if people use the term to distinguish their beliefs from religious ones. And since we ourselves have been known to use this word for everything from horoscopes to Catholicism, we decided to put this question to our readers: What do you really mean when you say you're "spiritual" but not "religious"?
As you might expect, their responses varied. While some based their spirituality on the religion in which they were raised, others considered their faith completely specific to themselves. But across the board, everyone's definition of their spirituality was very personal. After all, what's closer to your true self than the beliefs you choose to guide your actions?
Ahead, we've rounded up some of our readers' deepest answers to our question. Click through to read them, then let us know how you define your spirituality in the comments.