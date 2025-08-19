Overthinking is another thing we should watch out for. Virgos are known for their analytical skills, but can be prone to taking the analysis a little too far and ruminating over matters. The Mercurial sign tends to replay situations and conversations, giving others the chance to live rent-free in our heads, so we need to check ourselves when we go down the rabbit hole. This obsessiveness isn't coming from a bad place. We’ll want to do good by people and be the best versions of ourselves, which can lead to us trying to be correct and careful in our words and trying hard not to upset anyone. However, we'll also be offended if people don't adhere to the rules we’ve set for ourselves.