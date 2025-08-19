Virgo Season Is Here — & It’s Coming In Hot
The last month of summer is a spectacle. From retrogrades to eclipses, we are leveling up our power and proving that mindfulness and pragmatism are the only useful ways in which to handle matters. We'll be golden as long as we don't second guess our initial responses and use our wits to get us through maddening situations. The days between August 22nd and September 22nd are coming in hot, so grab the SPF and prepare to ring in the next month with passion, flair, criticism, compassion, and perfectionism. What a mix!
Before we dive deep into the astrology of Virgo season, it's important to note that the earth sign gives excellent advice and is a loyal friend. You can always count on this throughout the upcoming weeks when times get tough. Understanding that help is on the way is an essential lesson that we all need to acknowledge, since we can also get a little stubborn during this period. If you need a helping hand, reach out to a friend, family member, or loved one, and they'll be eager to assist, even though we might be prideful. Therefore, reciprocation is a must. It’s essential to match the energy others provide you with (and vice versa) to keep the good vibes going and flowing.
Overthinking is another thing we should watch out for. Virgos are known for their analytical skills, but can be prone to taking the analysis a little too far and ruminating over matters. The Mercurial sign tends to replay situations and conversations, giving others the chance to live rent-free in our heads, so we need to check ourselves when we go down the rabbit hole. This obsessiveness isn't coming from a bad place. We’ll want to do good by people and be the best versions of ourselves, which can lead to us trying to be correct and careful in our words and trying hard not to upset anyone. However, we'll also be offended if people don't adhere to the rules we’ve set for ourselves.
The patient and hardworking earth sign allows us to organize and prepare for the upcoming season. As a result, we’ll be hyper-focused on restructuring our lives. Making small moves toward progress will enable us to evolve at our own pace. To do so, meditating on The Hermit (the tarot card associated with Virgo) will clarify what we wish to draw into our aura. Since Virgo is pure of heart, we can connect with our true essence to assess what we need.
However, the planets are also stirring up some trouble, testing our calm demeanor. The total lunar eclipse in Pisces on September 7th urges us to commit to another. The solar eclipse in Virgo on September 21st allows us to celebrate ourselves. Putting ourselves first is necessary at this time. We are the ones who can design our future. Taking stock of what is important and what is not is a great way to kick off the transcendent energy.
Beyond eclipses, Uranus commences its yearly retrograde in Gemini on September 6th. The erratic and rebellious planet will re-enter Taurus, returning to the end of June and early July. Revisiting this timeline means we have another chance to replay situations, work them out and try for a better outcome. Austere Saturn, also retrograde, jumps back into Pisces on September 1st, asking us to deal with the residual drama from the beginning to mid-May. And, yes, exes will resurface bizarrely during these planetary moonwalks.
Important Astrological Dates:
August 22nd: The sun enters Virgo, bringing forth kindness and empathy.
August 23rd: The New Moon in Virgo allows us to reach our goals.
August 25th: Venus enters Leo, spicing up romantic matters.
September 1st: Saturn re-enters Pisces, pushing us to create boundaries.
September 2nd: Mercury moves into Virgo, making communication concise.
September 6th: Uranus Retrograde In Gemini begins, redefining our views and ideology.
September 7th: The total lunar eclipse in Pisces gets us one step closer to our goals and dreams.
September 18th: Mercury finds a middle ground Libra, balancing out the way we express ourselves.
September 19th: Venus walks into Virgo, helping us find a realistic perspective to matters of love.
September 21st: The solar eclipse in Virgo is an inspiring moment of determination and motivation.
September 22nd: Mars swims into Scorpio, heightening our emotions and drive.
