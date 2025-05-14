I Tried £490 Worth Of Sunscreen. Here’s What Was Worth It

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Welcome to Sun Blocked, Refinery29’s global call to action to wake up to the serious dangers of tanning. No lectures or shaming, we promise. Instead, our goal is to arm you with the facts you need to protect your skin to the best of your ability, because there’s no such thing as safe sun.
In recent years, wearing sunscreen has gone from a dreaded chore to a solid daily habit — and for good reason. With the Earth getting warmer, protecting your skin from UVA (a major contributor to skin cancer and premature ageing) and UVB (responsible for sunburn) is important, especially as summer approaches.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
But finding a sunscreen that ticks all the boxes — invisible, non-greasy, easy to apply and reapply — is no mean feat. With that in mind, I made it my mission to try as many as I could — £490 worth, in fact — to narrow down the very best sunscreens across a wide range of budgets and skin types.
This sunscreen stick is my new favourite way to top up throughout the day. It glides on smoothly without disturbing makeup and leaves a lightweight layer of protection that looks matte, not shiny like many other SPF sticks. Even better, the advanced chemical filters, which absorb UV rays and convert them into heat released from the skin before they can cause damage, are completely invisible. Don’t just take my word for it. We tested this on a range of skin tones, and it was totally traceless on everyone. I also love that it’s compact enough to fit into the smallest festival bags and tightest pockets.
The photo doesn’t quite do my skin justice, but trust me — it’s always juicy, plump, and radiant when I use this sunscreen. It offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA (linked to premature ageing and skin cancer), UVB (which causes sunburn), as well as visible and blue light from the sun. The glow-boosting effect comes from finely milled pearlescent particles that melt into the skin as you massage it in. I love how light it feels, making reapplication a breeze. Even better, the niacinamide helps keep my oily skin balanced all day.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Since discovering this, it’s been in regular rotation in my skincare routine. It makes my skin appear radiant — without any stickiness — and works like Velcro under makeup, helping it stay put for longer. The chemical filters mean it’s invisible on all skin tones. It’s a far cry from the brand’s OG sunscreen, which left behind a thick white cast. You might be thinking, Why SPF 45 and not 50? In a press release, The Ordinary explained, “The UV filter number is not decided by the brand that formulates the sun-protectant but rather by the formula itself,” adding, “When The Ordinary’s product underwent testing, the SPF value that it achieved was SPF 45, which is estimated to absorb only 0.2% less UVB radiation than SPF 50.” The difference between SPF 45 and 50 is minimal, so what really matters is applying enough product. At this price point, I don't mind being generous with it.
My partner, who famously hates sunscreen, has stolen this from my bathroom shelf, which says a lot about how comfortable it is to wear. As the name suggests, UVAir feels more like a lightweight moisturiser than a traditional sunscreen, while still offering high-factor protection against both UVA and UVB rays. I actually prefer it to La Roche-Posay’s original Anthelios formula, which has a slightly thicker texture. It sits perfectly under makeup, as you can see here. My only gripe? I wish the bottle were twice the size. Since I apply two finger lengths’ worth each time, it disappears quickly.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
I usually swerve mineral sunscreens because they tend to leave a white cast, but I can’t get enough of this tinted version. It absorbs in seconds, leaving behind a subtle dewiness that makes my skin look fresh and juicy, not greasy. I’m also convinced it airbrushes over the post-breakout staining I’m dealing with. Most days, I wear it on its own with just a dab of concealer. Beyond the glow, it’s packed with moisturising squalane and vitamin E, but because it’s so sheer, I like to layer it over my usual moisturiser for an extra hydrating boost. I only have one issue: if I’ve overdone it on the retinol, this tends to sting a little around my eyes. If you have reactive or very sensitive skin, keep reading for an alternative.
Like Augustinus Bader’s The Cream and The Rich Cream, this sunscreen contains the brand’s Trigger Factor Complex (TFC), a blend of vitamins and amino acids (essentially skin-strengthening proteins) that hydrate and help repair the skin. When my skin’s feeling dry, it laps this up and I’m left with a dewy, radiant finish, and minimised under-eye lines. On my oilier days, though, it feels a bit too slippery. Is it worth £105? Personally, I don’t think you need to spend that much on a sunscreen, as long as it offers broad-spectrum protection, but it comes down to personal preference. If you’re already a fan of the Bader range, you’ll probably love it. For me, a sunscreen has to be something truly special to justify spending more than £50. I really like how this makes my skin look, but others on this list deliver similar results for less.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
My fellow beauty editors couldn’t stop talking about this tinted sunscreen when it launched last year, so I had to try it for myself. The coverage is impressive for such a delicate texture — it breathes life into my skin. Its consistency comes down to the type of UV filters used: chemical rather than mineral. TikTok’s beauty enthusiasts are sold, too, with some calling it “brown skin friendly” and others praising its “non-ashy” finish. At £12.99, it’s excellent value for money.
True to its name — and despite being a mineral sunscreen, which is usually thicker — this really does feel like silk on the skin. It absorbs almost instantly, with no rubbing required (excessively massaging in sunscreen can actually lower your protection, as you start to mess up the layer). Also, the subtle tint helps cancel out any white cast from the mineral UV filters, which deflect both UVA and UVB rays. Better still, it offers broad-spectrum protection against those two damaging rays. When I use it, my skin looks matte and fresh — no small feat given how oily I usually am. That's all thanks to the added niacinamide, which prevents excess oil production. At £65, it’s not cheap. If you have more to spend and hate the greasy feel of most sunscreens, you won’t be disappointed.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
I’m a big fan of Kate Somerville — especially the Exfolikate Cleanser — so I had high hopes for this new mineral sunscreen. It does exactly what it promises, giving my skin a noticeable glow thanks to the sheer mineral pigments, but it feels a little too heavy on my oily T-zone, and my glasses tend to slip off. It’s better suited to dry skin. Still, I like the slim, spill-proof bottle, which fits neatly into small bags and pockets and makes on-the-go application easy.
I’d heard good things about this chemical sunscreen, mainly that it’s completely clear and undetectable, regardless of your skin tone. The texture is silky smooth thanks to dimethicone, a type of silicone that leaves a matte finish. It layers perfectly under makeup — almost like a primer — and offers up to 80 minutes of water resistance. It also includes a handful of skincare ingredients, like pollution-shielding vitamin C, green tea and pore-minimising niacinamide.
This is the high-factor sunscreen I recommend most to people with combination skin like mine. It’s deeply moisturising (thanks to the glycerin), but the texture is featherlight due to invisible chemical filters like avobenzone. It absorbs instantly, so I never dread reapplying it on hot, sunny days. If my skin’s particularly oily, I use it in place of my usual moisturiser. The precise nozzle also makes it easy to measure out two finger lengths’ worth of product.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Calling all acne-prone skin types: you’ll love this inconspicuous sunscreen. It feels more like a hydrating gel than a sun cream and absorbs in seconds, even over moisturiser. It may feel like you’re wearing nothing, but it delivers SPF 50 protection alongside hydrating hyaluronic acid and antioxidant vitamin E. The countless five-star reviews speak for themselves, and it’s imperceptible on all skin tones, though sadly, you don’t get much for the price. I just wish it came in a bigger tube!
On lazy days, I use this instead of foundation — and it’s well worth the higher price tag. While the coverage is lighter, the finely milled shimmer pigments blur my uneven skin tone and large pores. I like the shade Dawn, though Golden Hour and Sunset are better suited to deeper skin tones. Nothing gives a glow quite like it; I often use it as a highlighter to finish my makeup. Every little bit of SPF helps!
On beach days, I’m never without this sunscreen mist. The aerosol makes it easy to apply — not just to the face, but to legs and arms, too — anywhere you need a quick top-up. Since it’s invisible (thanks to the clever chemical filters), you can mist it over makeup without disturbing it. It leaves a slight glint, but that fades as it sinks in. It is fragranced, so be sure to keep your eyes — and mouth — firmly shut.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT