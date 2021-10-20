I Stopped Wearing Foundation When I Found This Moisturiser

There are countless things to look forward to come the autumn and winter months. Pumpkin spice lattes, chunky knits, festive parties and cosy nights in are just a handful of them. Dull, dry skin definitely doesn't make the list – but it's often inevitable.
Now is probably the time you're looking to swap your lightweight summer skincare routine for something more substantial. Cold weather-appropriate moisturisers tend to be thicker in texture and cocoon skin in hydrating, repairing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides and glycerin. I'm a big fan of products like Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, £20, and Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream, £27.01, to keep parched patches at bay. But I recently discovered a game-changing product which moisturises, protects and gives my skin its summer glow back.
It's so good, I've ditched foundation — and that's big for me. My skin has been a point of insecurity since I was 13. Now, almost 29, I still battle with breakouts, scarring, hyperpigmentation and enlarged pores. Heavy makeup has been something of a crutch but this discovery has weaned me off the thick stuff. Forgive me for blowing my own trumpet here but it makes the textured skin I'm often conscious of look amazing.
Glowscreen isn't a new product. Since Supergoop! (founded by skin pro Holly Thaggard and not to be confused with Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop) launched in 2007 it has amassed legions of adoring fans in the US. That includes beauty editors and skin experts alike (even London-based consultant dermatologist Dr Justine Kluk has shouted about it on Instagram). If a believable, natural glow has eluded you up to this point, I can guarantee you'll want to know about it.
Glowscreen is an SPF-meets-moisturiser-meets-primer. Ever so slightly tinted with the most subtle, pearlescent sheen, it melts into skin and moisturises deeply but the best thing about it is that it lends a sort of airbrushing effect. Every morning I'm pleasantly surprised by what it can do to perk up my skin, making it look smooth, radiant, dewy and, most importantly, healthy. That's a big selling point when my skin loses its lustre in the cold.
Glowscreen includes SPF 30, which is the moisturiser's key selling point. Ask any dermatologist and they're guaranteed to recommend a factor of 30 to 50 — even in the winter, as a daily sunscreen is highly beneficial when it's cold and cloudy, too. Around 80% of premature facial ageing occurs as a result of sun exposure (not just in the summer) so a slathering of SPF is your best (and easiest) bet for keeping gripes such as pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles at bay for longer. I apply it safe in the knowledge that my skin is protected against damaging UV rays and that I don't have to spend ages blending in foundation each morning. I can apply it with my fingers, brush up my brows, finish with mascara and lip balm and I'm good to go. I even forgo bronzer and blush.
I've written about my dark circles before and while not much other than concealer teamed with a vitamin C eye cream works to minimise their appearance, somehow Glowscreen does it well. The ultra fine shimmer particles create a blurring effect over any darkness. The product can be layered underneath foundation and concealer should you want more coverage but it obscures blemishes and pores so expertly, I don't see any need. Unlike many other tinted sunscreens and moisturisers, Glowscreen works on all skin tones. There are many reviews of the product on darker skin, proving it doesn't dry ashy or leave behind an obvious white cast. Instead it sinks into skin and provides a lit-from-within gleam.
Though I can't speak highly enough of my find, I know that £32 for 50ml can be pricy. If you're on a budget, there are some good alternatives. Thank You Farmer Shimmer Sun Essence SPF30 is a little cheaper at £21 and the delicate pigment has a similar blurring effect to that of Glowscreen. Very moisturising, it's great for skin on the drier side. You might also like to try Avène Very High Protection Cleanance Tinted SPF50+ Sun Cream, £18.50, which is great for darker skin and those who get breakouts regularly. If you feel like a splurge, also pick up Dr Sam's Flawless Gossamer Untinted SPF 50, £33, which boasts a similar luminosity to Glowscreen without the barely there colour. Lastly, consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto can't get enough of NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser SPF30 PA+++, £33, which is available in a number of different shades. The takeaway? Sunscreen is a must all year round.
