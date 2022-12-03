We Tried The Glowy Skin Tint That Broke The Internet

"I love Ilia so much. Truly, its mascara is one of my favourite things on Earth. I love the brand’s ethos, everything, so when this came out I was hyped. I’m not a huge foundation girl so I spent a ton of time trying and testing skin tints and tinted moisturisers this summer to try to find the best one. I’ll say this: Ilia’s is on the top of the best I’ve tried but it’s not going to be a go-to for me.