I Tried 7 Skin Tints So You Don’t Have To (& There’s A Clear Winner)

Forget tinted moisturiser or serum foundation. If TikTok's beauty enthusiasts are right — and they're always ahead of the trend curve — skin tints are set to become the viral makeup product of the summer.
With an enormous 44 million views on the app to date, skin tints occupy a cosy space between a light-coverage foundation and your most hydrating skincare product. The feel? Featherlight. The finish? Super natural. Unlike heavier base products, tints allow skin to look like skin while very subtly tucking away any gripes you might have, such as redness, scarring or breakouts.
As the UK gears up for a mini heatwave (and hopefully an even sunnier summer), you might be looking to ditch your full-coverage foundation for something more comfortable — and a skin tint is the answer.
From Fenty Beauty to Trinny London, I tried seven trending skin tints so you don't have to — and there's a clear winner for summer.
