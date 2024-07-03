Beauty Pie’s New Tinted SPF Is “Your Skin, But Better” In A Tube

“While I started off with a beauty sponge, I quickly switched to fingers as it felt like the balmy texture would work best smoothed out rather than patted in. The effect was very glowy and I felt like it was true ‘summer makeup’ in the hydrated finish it gave my skin. My only disappointment was that I was hoping for a bit more coverage, as it did little to cover two red spots around my chin. I applied powder on top of those areas and around my eyes and nose to stop it sliding off throughout the day, which worked pretty well. Adding a liquid blush to the cheeks turned up the glow even more and gave a dewy look in the sunlight.”