Beauty Pie’s New Tinted SPF Is “Your Skin, But Better” In A Tube

I have skin staining left behind by acne and this tucked the redness away really well. I even opted to skip concealer on my under-eyes because I felt as though I didn’t really need it. As my skin tends to get quite oily throughout the day, I did set it with a dab of translucent powder to dial down the incredible gleam. Happily, I can confirm that it survived the London heatwave on the Central line (arguably the hottest of them all). I applied this with a brush but for the most natural effect, I’d use it like a moisturiser and blend it in with my fingers. What I would say is that it’s unlikely you’ll apply enough to get the recommended amount of SPF. Think of it as insurance for your skin and use it after a generous layer of dedicated sunscreen. I really like Beauty Pie Featherlight UVA/UVB SPF50 Sunscreen & Primer , which is £15 for members.”