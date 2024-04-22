9 Vitamin C Serums Experts Actually Use, From £15

While we mostly hear about the myriad health benefits of vitamin C, especially as an immunity booster, the ingredient is also highly effective in skincare. Considering it currently has 8.4 billion views on TikTok, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to call vitamin C the “it” ingredient of the skincare world right now.
As an antioxidant, it protects skin against environmental aggressors such as pollution and even UV when combined with sunscreen. It tackles multiple skin concerns in one go, ranging from uneven skin tone to discoloration. “Free radicals generated by sunlight and pollution pose a constant threat to healthy-looking skin,” says Wanda G. Chandler, master aesthetician at SkinSpirit, a New York-based skin clinic. She suggests that vitamin C makes a great addition to your morning skincare routine, particularly if you’re keen to prevent sun damage and pigmentation.
There is a staggering amount of vitamin C products available on the market, and certainly lots more budget-friendly choices compared to just a few years ago. This is especially true for the serum category, which for many people is a gateway product to the active ingredient. With our exposure to sunlight and pollution set to climb in the warmer months ahead, we have tapped trusted skincare professionals and editors for their go-to vitamin C serums. Read ahead for their tried-and-true recommendations that will work across different budgets and skin types.
