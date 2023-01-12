TikTok’s ‘Spot Contouring’ Hides Breakouts Better Than Concealer

Breakout contouring taught me something new: that I'd been using my concealer all wrong. It's the first thing I reach for when I want to minimise the appearance of a raging hormonal spot but contrary to the name, it isn't really fit for tucking them away. Concealer is mainly used to blanket dark circles and discolouration, which is why all the makeup artists I've spoken to have encouraged me to buy the product in one or two shades lighter than my actual skin tone or foundation. Concealer basically brightens dark areas so when applied to my spots, it has always highlighted them. No wonder that they then look more obvious.