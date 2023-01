TikTok’s ‘Spot Contouring’ Hides Breakouts Better Than Concealer

Before I go any further, I want to say that skin texture is our friend. Pores are important for healthy, functioning skin, and unless you're a plastic mannequin, no one's face is seamlessly smooth. Thanks to beauty brands like Skin Proud and inspirational makeup artists like May on Instagram, lots of us are no longer afraid to show off our natural texture — breakouts, pigmentation and all. Sometimes, though, you might not be too confident with your bare skin on show. Add into the mix the scourge of unsolicited skincare advice and it's no wonder lots of us feel better with a touch of foundation. Anyway, makeup is a free choice — and it's fun! I'm not telling you that you should be covering up your breakouts. It's simply an option.