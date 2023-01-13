TikTok’s ‘Spot Contouring’ Hides Breakouts Better Than Concealer

I think the touch of highlighter combined with the bronzer helped to create the illusion of flatness, rather than a mound. But lighting and angles are key. Head on, the spot was virtually undetectable. Though it was swollen and painful, I kept doing double takes every time I looked in the mirror because it was so well camouflaged. Underneath my blusher, it was almost gone. This is the smartest hack for pictures, whether you're headed to an occasion or simply taking selfies. But it won't erase a spot in person. Though flesh-coloured rather than angry and red, I could still see a slight bump when I turned to the side. And that's a given. Makeup is incredible but it's not magic.