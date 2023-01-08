Why Makeup Is Making You Feel ‘Ugly’

Eighteen-year-old Jezabel Tokio also recently took a break from makeup when she realised that wearing a full face every day was making her more insecure. "I'd spend over two hours analysing every detail of my face and trying to 'fix' it to look more like a certain beauty standard," she said. Both women found that their self-esteem improved considerably once they stopped wearing makeup. "It helped my confidence so much to look in the mirror and see my natural face instead of an altered version of it," Mimi said. Jezabel began looking inwards for self-validation instead: "Nowadays, I wear makeup to enhance my natural features or to boost my energy, but it's no longer the foundation of my self-worth."