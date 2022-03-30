Instagram’s Face Taping Trend Is A Cause For Concern

Dr Hawkes explains that the procedure is risky and best not practised due to complications such as puckering of the skin (which may affect all areas of the face where threads are applied), proximity to the eye itself and how difficult it is to reverse if you don't like the result. Worryingly, Dr Hawkes says that an increasing number of face lifting treatments are going wrong. She has seen a handful of patients who need extensive cosmetic surgery to rectify the effects. "The national register of accredited practitioners, who provide non-surgical cosmetic treatments, have seen an incredible 400% uplift in thread lift complaints since 2019," she says. "This demonstrates just how dangerous procedures such as these are and how important it is to consult a qualified and experienced medical practitioner."