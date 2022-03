Instagram’s Face Taping Trend Is A Cause For Concern

According to oculoplastic surgeon Dr Elizabeth Hawkes , more and more women are seeking surgical treatment such as face lifts and PDO threads to permanently achieve the taut face look. Perhaps this is a result of seeing the trend online. Dr Hawkes reports: "The fox eye trend changes the natural shape of the eyebrow so that the outer one third of the brow extends upwards. This creates an unnatural look of the eyes with the eyebrows sitting too high. Patients are asking for 'fox eye' lifts or filler to try and emulate the look of celebrities such as Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner." Dr Hawkes adds: "Fox eye face lifts are billed as a pain-free 'tweakment’, however this is certainly not the case." She says that a large proportion of people don't actually realise that the distinctive fox eye look has often been achieved by using face tape.