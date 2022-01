The Lashify Control Kit is by no means cheap at £130 but it comes with everything you need to get started. First up, the Fuse Control Wand. This looks like a long pair of tweezers and you use it to apply the lashes and to seal them at the end. Then there are the Wandoms (yep, they actually called them that). Wandoms are essentially silicone guards that you pop on the ends of your wand for added grip. The lash adhesive(or Whisper Light Dual-Sided Bond) is dual-ended. One end has a micro-mascara to swipe on a layer of black bond, while the other has a precision tip to apply a line of glue along the underside of the lashes where you fix the spine of your gossamer lashes (basically very fine, natural-looking falsies).You get to choose two cartridges of lashes for your Control Kit from the three core collection styles: Amplify (the most natural), Bold (more volume) or Curl (extra flutter). Then there are two lengths to pick from: 12mm and 14mm. Lastly, there's the Night Bond Sealer, which reinforces the finished lashes and protects them for a longer hold.