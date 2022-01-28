The penultimate step is application. Using the tweezers, hold the lashes as close to the tips as possible. It's up to you where you start — the inner corner just felt right for me. Stare down into your mirror and hold the tweezers like a pencil (thumb closest to your face), resting the spine of the lash along the glue line and scooping it up slightly until it sits snugly against the underside of your own lashes. Place your second set of lashes next to the first so that their spines are 'kissing' (no overlapping or gaps) and repeat until you reach the outer corner of your eye. The glue doesn't dry too fast so there's plenty of room for error. Not happy with the angle of your last lash? Go in and adjust it — no extra bond needed.