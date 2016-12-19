The Ultimate Guide To False Eyelashes

Whether you are blessed with a naturally voluminous set of lashes or not, a pair of gossamer falsies can add a ton of glamour to any makeup look in a matter of seconds. But despite the growing number of women adding falsies to their beauty routines, the common misconception surrounding them is that they are cumbersome to apply and look too obvious.
There are, however, actually lots of different types of false lashes that can be tailored to your exact specifications, whether you’re looking for something super-natural or extra sexy — you just need to know how to work with them. Wondering where to start? Ahead, we've rounded up the best false lashes and a few tips on how to wear 'em.
There are, however, actually lots of different types of false lashes that can be tailored to your exact specifications, whether you’re looking for something super-natural or extra sexy — you just need to know how to work with them. Wondering where to start? Ahead, we've rounded up the best false lashes and a few tips on how to wear 'em.