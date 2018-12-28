With false lashes ringing in at up to £20 a pair, throwing a set away after a single use feels just plain wrong. Turns out, we’re right to trust our guts on this one, because according to makeup artist Jamie Greenberg (whose celebrity clients include Rashida Jones, Kaley Cuoco, and Busy Philipps) there's plenty of life left in a duo of false lashes after you’ve turned down for the night. The trick: Treat them like dishes and wash them after every use.
The fact is, we should be able to get more than a dozen wears out of a set if we baby our fake lashes, Greenberg estimates — something that makes even the highest of price tags much easier to stomach. Ahead, get the makeup pro's blueprint for making lashes last into 2019.