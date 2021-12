Wait, Why Are Young Women On TikTok Getting Face Lifts?

A quick search uncovers women in their 30s who have opted for partial face lifts (a mini version of the full face lift where incisions allow surgeons to pull the lower half of the face upwards) and have diarised the procedure. Besides more 'traditional' face lifts, it seems millennials in particular are booking in for brow, eye and temple lifts to appear more awake, youthful and "snatched", as wellness TikToker @ariellelorre puts it. In a video, she tells her followers: "If you wanna know the permanent way that celebrities get that lifted, snatched look on their eyes and their brows, hear me out. It's not shaving their brows; it's not Botox; it's not threads . It is surgery." She then lets viewers in on her own surgical treatment: a combination of an upper blepharoplasty (otherwise known as eyelid surgery) and an endoscopic brow lift. In the clip, Arielle shares multiple pictures showing intense post-surgery bruising and swelling – and she isn't the only TikToker to document her journey to more lifted features