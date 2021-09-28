I Had Filler To Fix My Dark Under-Eyes & It’s A Game-Changer

To my surprise, there was little to no pain. The initial sting of the needle was followed by a strange sensation as the cannula worked its way up and the filler settled into its new home under my eyes. Dr Ezra used a “three-point tangent technique” (in layman’s terms: he created three small punctures around each eye), releasing the filler with painstaking precision and stepping back to check his progress at regular intervals. Overall, the treatment took around 20 minutes from start to finish and I walked out with a bit of redness and some barely there puncture marks.