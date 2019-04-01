Although fillers were originally used to fill lines, thanks to innovative techniques doctors can now sculpt the face and enhance features like never before. A few years ago, the only option for altering something like your chin was an implant, which is far more invasive. It's also difficult to sculpt to suit the rest of the features of the face. That said, we’ve all read the filler horror stories and I didn't want to have a pillow face. I wanted my new chin to be undetectable to others while noticeably improved to me. This was the next level up from my no-makeup makeup look and I was ready. Here's everything I learned on my journey...