"Stop lowering your blush," said Rose-Marie. "I learned this tip from Gisele who told me that I’d given her a 'puppy dog' look. By putting blush in the contour of your cheek, you’re only pulling the face downwards. The trick is not to put blush below your nostrils." Whether it's a cream or powder, apply a little to the apple of your cheek and blend it up towards your temples and the top of your ears to lift the face. "When you put the highlighter on top of that, it’s like magic," added Rose-Marie.