Why I Choose To Embrace, Not Hate, My Big Forehead

During my adolescence, the nation’s beauty idol was probably Cheryl . This was the height of her L'Oréal Elnett days, with her reddish brown hair, mega long lashes and dimpled smile. Small, dainty features were what I aspired to but my forehead (and pre-orthodontics jaw) meant they were out of reach. But when I hosted an Instagram Live some weeks ago for Refinery29 , I made a joke about my forehead while putting on my makeup and was stunned at how many people started to chime in with "Me too", "Fivehead over here" and "OMG big forehead gang!" It felt like coming home. I now see that there are lots of good things about having a big forehead: more real estate for makeup , more space to sketch your brows bigger and bolder if you want. And you can rock various lengths of fringe (I eventually grew mine out and now have a side parting. Baby steps!).