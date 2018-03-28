Why Tyra Banks Doesn't Want You To Judge Her Nose Job

For as long as she's been in the public eye, Tyra Banks has been open and vulnerable about what goes on behind the scenes in the modelling world — and has done her damnedest to change it. Just through America's Next Top Model alone, she's highlighted models who are curvy, short, gay, transgender, and with vitiligo, embracing their differences rather than putting them in a box. However, there's one secret that Banks has been hiding about her own appearance for most of her career... until now.
In her new memoir, Perfect Is Boring, the former Victoria's Secret Angel comes clean about a decades-old nose job. “I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching,” she told People. “I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth.”
The confession is remarkable for a couple of reasons: According to Jezebel, Banks once claimed that she was "totally against plastic surgery" in an older interview, and she's also known to encourage her "Tygers" to love themselves just as they are. But the mom to two-year-old York says that self-love includes the choice and the right to change whatever you'd like.
"Natural beauty is unfair,” she told People. “Fix it or flaunt it — I think women should be able to do both. There is a boundary line, either you’re super natural or you live at the plastic surgeon. It’s okay to hop back and forth over that line. You want a hair weave? Fine. You want permanent eyebrows? Fine. We as women need to stop judging.” That's something that we can all root for.
