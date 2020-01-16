Why A Fringe Is The Ultimate Long Hair Accessory

When you have long hair, there are a few different ways you can switch up your style before you find yourself uttering, with that telltale heavy sigh, I need a haircut. You can flip your parting, pop in face-framing highlights, plump the volume with texture spray, or go for the biggest change of all: chop a fringe.
It may feel intimidating, but when a fringe gets their due consideration, they become a built-in accessory, and one that will likely become your signature. Such was the case for long-haired beauty icons like Farrah Fawcett, Cher, Jane Birkin, and an early 2000s Naomi Campbell — and right now, we're seeing a huge uptick in celebs and influencers putting a 2020 spin on the classic fringe.
Ahead, scroll through for the inspiration you need to add instant flair to your next haircut — without sacrificing an inch from the ends.