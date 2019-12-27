3 Breakout Haircut Trends That Will Be Huge In 2020

Heading into 2020, we all have our own personal resolutions and intentions for the way we want to enter the new year. Even if you haven't given yours a whole lot of brain space, there's one easy — and actually tangible — way to ready yourself for a new chapter: a haircut. Because what better way to start anew than to chop off some dead weight?
Interestingly enough, the latest hair trends — short, clean, high-impact cuts — are perfect for starting fresh. Whether you find your inspiration in a shaggy bang, a modelesque pixie, or a timeless, jaw-grazing bob that looks good on everyone, you'll find 10 ways to start fresh, ahead.