"There's never a wrong time to get a fringe," celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend tells Refinery29. Nothing should stop you — not the weather outside , your face shape, or even your hair type. Argue all you want about the maintenance and awkward grow-out phase, but Townsend says fringes are timeless because they're so surprisingly flattering. Regardless, it's the right move to make when you're looking to break out of a hair rut