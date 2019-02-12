Story from Beauty

15 Romantic Hairstyles For The Biggest Date Night Of The Year

Megan Decker
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.
You're getting ready for a big date — be it a blind set-up or your thousandth night out with your fiancé — and the butterflies are all the same. You've already looked up the menu online, pre-planned your meal down to which Cabernet pairs best with your burrata appetizer, and to top it all off: You're having an amazing hair day.
When you're feeling your hair — be it a loose half-up or a polished bun — it's one less thing you have to think about before dinner. So, to help, we've rounded up the prettiest hair looks — all romantic, fast, and super easy to do yourself — perfect for the upcoming date night on steroids: Valentine's Day. From dainty rosebud hair clips to flirty side parts, you'll find the hairstyle to wear to your next candle-lit occasion, ahead.
Related Stories
Valentine's Day Nail Art Inspiration For February
Best Pink Nail Polish To Buy For Valentine's Day
NYFW Street Style Is All About The Hair

More from Hair

R29 Original Series