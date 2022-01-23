Story from Beauty

19 Easy Romantic Hairstyles Perfect For Zoom, Home, Or Outdoor Dining

Megan Decker
Photo: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.
You're getting ready for a big date — be it a blind FaceTime set-up or your thousandth night in with your fiancé — and the butterflies are all the same. You've already looked up a menu, pre-planned your meal down to which Cabernet pairs best with your feta pasta, and to top it all off: You're having an amazing hair day.
When you're feeling your hair — be it a messy bun or a sleek braid — it's one less thing you have to think about before getting dressed. So, to help, we've rounded up the prettiest hair looks — all romantic, fast, and super easy to do yourself — perfect for the upcoming date night on steroids: Valentine's Day.
From dainty rosebud hair clips to flirty side parts, you'll find the hairstyle to wear to this weekend's candle-lit occasion, ahead.

