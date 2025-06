6 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Hair Colour, Straight From The Pros

“I’ve started to hear from more and more people wanting to stretch the length between appointments and lean into low-maintenance looks,” explains Natalie Rotger , a colourist at Jenna Perry Hair Studio in New York. Not only does this approach create a more natural, effortless style, but it helps colour clients save money by reducing the frequency of salon visits. For context, even partial balayage can cost upwards of $230 AUD in New York City (a half-head of foils could easily be twice that), and with costs rising across the board, it makes sense that people are looking to scale back their hair appointments. In Australia, it's not any better. A cut and colour could set you back $400 or more, depending on the salon.