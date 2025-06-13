6 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Hair Colour, Straight From The Pros

Yes, your supermarket bill is astronomically high, but ghosting your colourist is not a long-term strategy — it's an avoidance tactic. Instead, get ahead of your fears and have a vulnerable conversation about financial planning with your colourist. You can do this at your next appointment. When you’re sitting down with your colourist and they ask, “What are you thinking?” give an honest answer. Maybe you say, “I’d love to be a bit blonder this summer, but I’m concerned about the upkeep cost. My budget will only allow for two colour appointments this year — can we work together to develop a plan?”