I Got ‘Candlelit Brunette’ Hair — & Wish I’d Done It Sooner

Blackburne explained that the effect is achieved by creating a seamless blend of colour. "Backcombing and teasing each section of hair stops the dye going all the way to the root," she said, "which prevents a clear line of colour." This makes the final look far more natural, rather than stripe-y (typical of most highlights) or too light (like balayage). "It's also important to colour in zig-zag sections," added Blackburne, "rather than normal highlight sections [typically painted downwards] as the dye should mainly cover the mid to end sections of hair." This is what creates the shimmering effect.