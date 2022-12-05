I Got ‘Liquid Brunette’ Hair For 2023 & I’m Never Going Back

Some people think liquid brunette is an all-over colour or a tint, which you apply from root to tip, said Zoë. "Often when you go and pick up that packet of hair dye, it will go wrong. This is because all of the fine hairs around the hairline grab the colour and appear dense — and this is very jarring to the skin tone." Zoë believes there's a difference between a good brunette and a bad brunette, and it's all to do with how and where a professional colourist places the colour. Liquid brunette is multidimensional and there's a glow to it. Just like virgin brunette hair, liquid brunette contains multiple tones.