What makes the magnet gel different from an ordinary gel with glitter? The use of the magnet. After my magnetic polish has been applied and cured, Amano brought out this small rectangular magnet (about the size of a refrigerator magnet) and hoovered it over each nail for just a few seconds. I don't really understand the electromagnetic science at play, but once the magnet comes off of the nail, the shimmer has lifted in a way that almost looks textured. I discovered that the metallic particles in the polish become activated by the magnet, creating that velvet-like illusion.