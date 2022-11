As this is a gel system that requires curing under an LED light, your best bet would be booking in at your local salon or with a nail tech. However, if you do your nails at home and you have an LED light, you can shop for a magnetic gel polish and magnet; there are a few options on Amazon . But if you're looking for a similar finish without a gel system, you can use a polish with fine-grained shimmer and layer it up. (A few coats of this Kester Black holographic gold nail polish would get you close.) Without the magnet, though, you're not getting the full story.