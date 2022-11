As this is a gel system that requires curing under an LED light, your best bet would be booking in at your local salon or with a nail tech. However, if you do your nails at home and you have an LED light, you can shop for a magnetic gel polish and magnet; there are a few options on Amazon or Mylee . But if you're looking for a similar finish without a gel system, you can use a polish with fine-grained shimmer and layer it up. (A few coats of this Deborah Lippmann sheer pearlescent taupe would get you close.) Without the magnet, though, you're not getting the full story.