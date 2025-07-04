11 Ways To Wear Polka-Dot Nails — Summer’s Sweetest Micro Trend
Every year seems to get better and better when it comes to innovative nail trends, but 2025 has already proven to be something of a standout year for manicure inspiration. While maximalist designs like Amalfi-inspired “Italian summer” nails and 3D beach nails have been taking off for summer, we’ve spotted a simpler take on nail art emerging as one to watch for the season ahead. Enter: polka-dot nails.
Somewhat of a retro print, this summer’s polka-dot manicures balance ‘80s charm with a modern minimalism, taking a simple dot and transforming it into endless creative nail art looks. Whether it’s a monochromatic polka print or a rainbow of mismatched dots, the beauty of polka-dot nails is that they are so versatile. Plus, they pair nicely with basically every other trend out there, from French tips to neon hues. Ahead, find 11 of the very best polka-dot designs dotting our social feeds right now.
Princess Polka
Proving that polka dots are the perfect nail art look for minimalists, this manicure created at Amiri nail salon layers monochromatic polka dots over a groomed and glossy princess manicure for an ultra-polished look.
Espresso Shots
Our collective obsession with Pantone’s colour of the year, mocha mousse, is continuing into the summer with Caselyn Grover’s coffee-toned manicure proving it. Try Manucurist’s Green Nail Polish in Clove, £14, to recreate it at home.
Rainbow Brite
Why pick just one colour when you can have, well, 20? This riotously bright nail look by GetNailed salon is essentially a dopamine hit in manicure form. Obsessed.
Chestnut Tips
If you don’t fancy an all-over print, then polka-dot French tips are proving popular right now. This look by Gia Artistry uses a warm chestnut brown tone with bright white microdots for a wearable everyday manicure.
True Blue
Mismatched polka-dot manicures are a huge trend, but if you prefer something a little more subtle, then opt for two tonal colours rather than a clash, much like this blue look by nail content creator Melanie Graves. Try OPI Blue Lacquer in Blue Them All Away, £15.60, with Essie Gel Couture in Caviar Bar, £10.99.
‘80s Excess
An homage to the more-is-more aesthetic of the ‘80s, where polka-dot power two-pieces once reigned supreme, this jewellery manicure by Hattonnails embraces opulence in the best way. Quiet luxury? We don’t know her.
Milky Sorbet
Sorbet shades are big news for summer 2025, so we expect to see more gelato-toned polka dots like this one by nail artist Emma Maughan. This Barry M Rainbow Reload Nail Paint set, £18, will have you covered for an at-home pastel manicure.
Dotted Borders
Rather than going for all-over print, nail tech @beautybyabigailjessica has created a fun polka-dot-bordered manicure to frame some cute floral nail art. A fun and unexpected way to wear spots.
Mix & Match
The eclectic mix of French tips, negative space and pops of red makes this striking set created at Newcastle’s Vibe nail salon the ultimate cool-girl polka-dot manicure.
Jelly Dots
Between soap nails and juicy nail tints, it’s clear that sheer and dewy manicures have dominated this year. So it makes perfect sense for nail artist Shannon Elias to opt for a pink jelly base for this microscopic polka-dot design. Essie Jelly Gloss in Blush Jelly, £8.99, makes the perfect at-home colour for this look.
Dalmatian Spots
Like Cruella de Vil in manicure form, this stiletto-shaped nail look by Ace Nails and Beauty is seriously glamorous.
