I Had My Hair Dyed Mocha Mousse & It Totally Reset My Confidence

Every year, colour-matching company Pantone picks a shade that is destined to dominate design, fashion and beauty over the next 12 months. For 2025, the much-anticipated hue was revealed to be Mocha Mousse. Described as a “warming, brown hue imbued with richness”, it’s milk chocolate and creamy coffee swirled into the most sophisticated neutral shade imaginable. TikTok is already eating it up. There you’ll find over 11,000 posts hashtagged #mochamousse, all showcasing how the shade can work everywhere, from interiors to fashion — and even hair.
Mocha Mousse is a noticeable pivot from last year’s loud-and-proud hair colours like cowgirl copper and cherry cola red, or the golden blonde with curtain bangs made famous by Sabrina Carpenter. By contrast, Mocha Mousse is more understated. It’s a multidimensional rich brown that puts brunettes firmly back in the spotlight. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Zendaya and Bella Hadid have all debuted their take on the trend recently, cementing its status as the hair colour of the moment.
@pantonetiktok Introducing Pantone Color of the Year 2025: PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse☕️🍫 An evocative soft brown that transports our senses into the pleasure and deliciousness it inspires as the Pantone Color of the Year selection for 2025. A warming rich brown hue, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mouse nurtures with its suggestion of the delectable quality of cacao, chocolate and coffee, appealing to our desire for comfort. Infused with subtle elegance and earthy refinement, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse presents a discrete and tasteful touch of glamour. A flavorful brown shade, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse envelopes us with its sensorial warmth. Learn more about PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse in our link in our bio. #pantone. #pantonecoloroftheyear #mochamousse ♬ original sound - Pantonetiktok
Naturally I’m a cool-toned brunette but my hair is quite light — and it can be dull, too. I’ve always chased golden or honeyed tones as well as dimension in my hair. Serena van der Woodsen’s iconic, sun-kissed lengths on Gossip Girl were my gold standard, leading to years of blonde highlights and balayage (plus one brief flirtation with liquid brunette). But after years of bleaching, I’ve found myself craving shine, depth and health without losing the warmth and those light-reflecting strands I love so much. When I spotted the Mocha Mousse trend, it felt like the perfect, non-intimidating way to transition back to my roots (pun intended) while keeping the warm tones and brightness intact.
I booked an appointment at Hare & Bone salon in London’s Fitzrovia where I asked master stylist Chloe Phelps to work her magic. Without entirely spoiling the result, Mocha Mousse is just as transformative as I’d hoped it would be.
@haircvlt_hackney Why is everyone so disappointed when this is my favourite Pantone EVERRRRR!!! Hoping to see loads of Mocha Mousse inspired hair in 2025 🤎 . . . . #pantone2025 #mochamousse #eastlondonhairstylist #londonbalayage #londonhair #londonhairstylist #londonhairdresser #hackneyhairdresser #hackneyhair #eastlondon #hackney ♬ act ii: date @ 8 - 4Batz
What actually is Mocha Mousse hair?
Before I sat in the chair, I had to ask: What makes Mocha Mousse special? “The Mocha Mousse trend is a luxurious, expensive and multidimensional mix of browns and beiges,” Phelps explained. “Think rich, glossy tones that can be tailored to anyone.” The key lies in its adaptability; it’s not just another brown. What sets Mocha Mousse apart from your typical deep brunette shades is its ability to balance earthy tones with subtle hints of warmth or coolness depending on your personal preference. This gives it a truly bespoke feel.
While Pantone’s announcement certainly catapulted Mocha Mousse into the spotlight, its appeal runs deeper. Winter typically brings a surge of clients craving richer, multitonal hair colours, Phelps explained, but unlike many seasonal trends that come and go, Mocha Mousse feels like it will remain a staple well into spring and summer. “This mix of tones is so diverse and adaptable that I think it will stay around for a while,” Phelps told me. Its versatility makes it more than just a fleeting trend, she said. In fact, it’s a classic in the making.
How is the Mocha Mousse hair colour achieved?
The process of achieving the Mocha Mousse hair colour depends on your starting point. For light blondes, Phelps suggests adding tone and depth back into lightened hair through a global application, which is the process of applying a single — or block colour — dye to the hair from the root right through to the tip. In this case, it would be a shade of brunette that complements your individual skin tone.
For me, Phelps opted for a “reverse” brunette balayage — a hand-painting technique that blended darker hues seamlessly with my lighter strands. Phelps then added caramel-toned pieces to create a multidimensional look. The result was rich yet soft and natural. For those with natural brunette hair, Phelps said that your colourist is likely to add pops of colour. This can be achieved using bleach or a high-lift tint. The latter allows you to lift the natural pigment in your hair by a handful of shades, resulting in lighter pieces. Typically, it’s not as extreme or damaging as bleach. Whether you’re starting with bleached hair like me, or a deep brunette base, the Mocha Mousse trend proves that brown hair is anything but boring.
@hairbylisamathews Reverse balayage for the win My client wanted a more rooted look with dimension but still see brighter pops of blonde for fall. We were obsessed with how it turned out!! I used @matrix color sync for her root melt and @redken shades EQ for the lowlights and All over gloss Formula: Root Melt formula 5n 6na lowlights: 06G 06ABN All over gloss: 09P 09AA Board is by @Cooboard llc use code “Lisa20” for 20% off Foils are @STYLETEK® use code “Lisa20off” for 20% off Never let go foiling comb is by @pinkpewter Have questions drop them below #summertofallhair #hairtransformation #beforeandafterhair #hairreels #hairappointment #blondetolivedin #fallblonde #haireducation #haired #redkenshadeseqformulas #redkenshades #hairvideos #fallhairtrends #lowmaintenancehair #reversebalayage #mochamoussehair ♬ Dirty Cash (Money Talks) - PAWSA & Adventures Of Stevie V
Who might suit the Mocha Mousse hair colour trend?
If you’re wondering whether the Mocha Mousse hair colour trend is right for you, I have good news: There’s a version for everyone. “It’s a shade that can be customised for anyone looking for glossy, muted tones,” Phelps said. “The key is tailoring the amount of warmth or coolness to the client’s skin tone,” she continued.
A short consultation before your actual hair colour appointment is crucial to achieving that perfect match. Happily, Mocha Mousse pairs beautifully with a wide range of hair textures and styles, too. “It would work on all hair types,” said Phelps. “Depending on length and thickness, different [dye] applications can be used to add the appearance of thickness, dimension and different hues. Shorter styles like pixies or crops look stunning with an all-over application, while bobs and longer styles benefit from added dimension,” Phelps added.
How do you maintain Mocha Mousse hair colour at home?
The best thing about the Mocha Mousse hair colour trend is that it’s refreshingly low maintenance. Phelps recommends semi-regular salon visits to keep the colour rich and lustrous (typically every eight to 12 weeks), paired with colour-protecting shampoos and conditioners to prevent fading.
R29 rates Redken Acidic Color Gloss Shampoo and Conditioner, £51.40, and L'Oréal Paris Elvive Colour Protect Shampoo for Coloured or Highlighted Hair, £6, if you’d rather spend less.
After years of expensive root touch-ups as a blonde, I’m embracing the simplicity, using this as a chance to give my hair some much-needed TLC. Repair masks and treatments are now in regular rotation as I work on growing out the broken, bleach-damaged pieces around my hairline. While my strands aren’t magically restored, they already look shinier and healthier.
What is the Mocha Mousse hair colour like IRL?
I’ll be honest: I was nervous about going back to being a brunette. Every time I’ve dabbled in darker hair before, it seemed to wash out my skin and so I relied on bronzer and fake tan to bring some life back to my face. This time it’s different.
When Phelps spun me around to face the mirror, I exclaimed, “Oh my god, where has this option been all my life?” I love it so much. My hair looked shiny, dynamic and, dare I say it, expensive. The rich tones made my light eyes pop, and for the first time as a brunette, I didn’t feel the urge to grab my makeup bag or self-tan.
I’m thrilled with the warmth and depth that Mocha Mousse has afforded my hair, and I can see myself sticking with it. With the arrival of summer, I might dream about tiptoeing into bronde territory for a sun-kissed, boho vibe, but for now I’m soaking up the compliments on my transformation, not to mention the sheer ease of it all.
Mocha Mousse feels like a reset for both my hair and my confidence. Whether you’re a brunette looking to switch things up or a blonde ready to give your hair (and bank account) a break, it might just be the ticket to a glossy, low-maintenance hair colour.
