"There were subtle highlights framing my face, making it look brighter, and my hair weirdly looks longer — like it's gained an inch or two. I think as the look mimics natural hair (but just the best version it can be) it will probably grow out in a really subtle, chic way. In other words, there's no need to book in too often. I'm an absolute convert to French glossing. Even after sleeping on it, the frizz is minimal and the sheen is still there."