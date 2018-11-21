Jeanne Damas' Very Chic Guide To Paris

Jeanne Damas embodies French girl cool. We thought we were over the stereotype but then she came along with her brand Rouje, changing our wardrobes for the better and making us fall in love with the country's insouciance all over again.
From jewel-toned velvet jumpsuits to Mary Jane pumps and the sellout Gabin dress (think flattering wrap dressing in floral print with buttons at the waist), Jeanne has reinvigorated Parisian classics for the Instagram age, and amassed 1 million followers in the process.
"I was born and raised in Paris – to me, it will always be home," she explains of bringing her French aesthetic to a global audience. "I love this cosmopolitan city on a human scale." Who better, then, to give us the lowdown on the best places to eat, drink and dance in the city of love?
Click through to find Jeanne's guide to Paris, from the best coffee spot to where to soak up the sun.