When it comes to makeup, French women have that je ne sais quoi: a quality you can't quite put your finger on but know for sure that it oozes cool. If we had to pinpoint just one person who embodies that accidentally perfect chicness, it would be makeup artist Violette.
Founder and CEO of beauty brand Violette_FR (think Glossier meets Chanel), it's fair to say she is the mastermind behind pretty much all Parisian beauty trends, whether low maintenance and breezy or intensely glamorous. At the online launch of her latest product drop, we caught up with Violette herself, who hinted at the makeup trends French women will be wearing all summer long — and they're so easy to nail.
Renaissance Skin
Highlighter is going nowhere, according to Violette, but heavy powdered versions are best reserved for the colder months. This summer, it's all about creamy, mirror-esque highlighter with reflective pigments that catch the light at all angles — in particular Baume Shine, £24.50. The inspiration behind the highlighter balm comes from Violette's obsession with the Italian renaissance and neoclassical art (which she studied at art school), and how she could replicate that candlelit glow in real life. Apply a slick of balm to your temples, cheekbones, Cupid's bow and down the centre of your nose, then use your fingertips to blend.
Also try Nudestix Nudies Glow, £28, and VIEVE Skin Dew, £19, both of which are creamy in texture, impart a lit-from-within sheen and won't make a hole in your foundation base.
Rose Petal Lips
While high-shine gloss is reigning supreme, it might be a little too sticky for summer (and definitely not face mask-friendly). Violette prefers velvet-like lips with a super soft texture, much like the inside of a petal. Her Petal Bouche Matte, £24, is a liquid lipstick with a smooth, matte finish. As you layer it up, the colour becomes more intense. Ditch the lip liner and apply liquid lipstick freehand for more of a blurred edge and a modern feel. R29 also loves Rouge Dior Forever Liquid, £32, and MAC Powderkiss Liquid Lip Colour, £19. Both are buildable and lend lips a soft-focus effect.
Eye Paint
A quick swipe of liquid eyeshadow is going to overtake the painstaking blending of smoky eyes this summer. Violette's Yeux Paint, £27, is already a bestseller, doubling up as an eyeliner and eyeshadow thanks to the soft and precise doe foot applicator. She is launching two new shades later this year, one of which is a deep, dark navy with a matte finish. "Liquid eyeshadow is highly pigmented and when you put it on, it's not going to move until you use makeup remover. It's super easy to apply and you simply just forget about it," said Violette, who recommends this product for people with hooded lids as it dries speedily.
For all-over colour, swipe on and use your fingertip or use a small brush to blend quickly. It doesn't have to be perfect at all. Also try Givenchy Ombre Interdite Cream Eyeshadow, £26.50, and Glossier Lidstar, £15, which boasts two new shades: Bun (champagne gold) and Branch (glittering bronze).
Bitten Tints
Though perhaps a cliché, Violette says that French women are famous for wearing bold, red lipstick. But this summer — especially during the heatwave — the trend is slowly being usurped by a sheer, barely there lip look. It's easy and sexy but doesn't feel like makeup, said Violette. Bisou Balm, £24, is the ultimate buildable lipstick and the shades are inspired by the candy that Violette grew up with in France. Her top tip is to swipe it onto your lips and then apply a little bit above the lip line to give your lips more of a "yumminess" or a just-kissed feel. The matte finish is an iconic look for her culture, explained Violette, especially in summer. Skin is left bare for a natural look.
Strong, Dewy Skin
Violette created the 3-in-1 Boum-Boum Milk, £56, to replace her toner, serum and moisturiser. French women love science-backed skincare but prefer a minimal approach. Probiotics, glycerin and squalane in this product moisturise skin deeply, repair cells and soothe inflammation, strengthening skin against the environment. It simply lends "beautiful, moisturised skin," said Violette. Wear it on its own or underneath foundation for a dewy boost. Also try Elemis Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser, £39, and Simple Protect 'N' Glow Triple Protect SPF30 Moisturiser, £6.99, for a radiant finish.
