I Tried Chanel’s Cream Bronzer For Dark Skin & This Is What It Looks Like On

However, I will always have my dark-skinned sisters in mind so I called my friend over to test it on her skin. Just as the original Universel shade blended into my cheeks like a BB cream, the Soleil Tan Deep Bronze blended into her much darker skin. "I could use this as a light foundation in the summer," she told me as I buffed the formula into her skin. It did give her a healthy glow and evened out her skin tone but there needs to be a much darker shade in order to achieve a more bronzed look.