I Tried Chanel’s Cream Bronzer For Dark Skin & This Is What It Looks Like On

The new shade, which launches this June for £43, is warmer than the Universel shade and designed to provide an even deeper, bronzer glow . The cream-gel texture is exactly the same as the original and has a very subtle radiance when you slowly buff it into the skin: that famous velvety, non-sparkly finish. It was a lot easier to work with and more forgiving than I expected. After I applied my skincare SPF and foundation , I rubbed my kabuki brush over the satisfyingly smooth formula and gently blended it into my cheekbones to give myself a contoured look . It was a lot darker than I anticipated and I realised I'd used way too much! On the other side of my face, I took a lighter approach and built up the coverage instead. I was super pleased with the results. A little goes a long way and it blended beautifully, giving me a 'healthy glow' as promised.