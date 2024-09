I Tried £279 Worth Of Kosas Makeup & These Products Impressed Me The Most

I have standards when it comes to the perfect concealer: It needs to have decent coverage, but the formula has to be hydrating without any creasing. The Revealer Concealer passes the test with flying colours. The product feels like a cooling smoothie; it melts into my skin seamlessly, instantly making me look more awake without emphasising the texture of my blemishes. “[This concealer] is lightweight but substantial — it covers dark circles and red skin staining left behind by breakouts without any chalkiness,” Kilikita adds.After checking the ingredients list, it was clear why I was so drawn to this concealer. It contains several names I always look for in my eye creams: hyaluronic acid and peptides (which top up moisture levels and improve elasticity), vitamin B5 (which is soothing and improves uneven texture), and caffeine (which brightens and depuffs). You’re essentially getting a concealer that doubles as an eye cream. An honourable mention goes to the Revealer Dual-Ended Makeup Blender, £14 , which comes with a super-pointed end that reaches the inner corners of my hooded eyes.