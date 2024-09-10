I Tried $317 Worth Of Kosas Makeup & These Products Impressed Me The Most

This gel eyeliner claims to be waterproof and smudge resistant, and in my experience, this was about halfway true. While the product offers excellent color payoff and a creamy texture that blends out nicely, the wear time leaves something to be desired. I lined my upper lids with Allure, a dark brown, on a hot day out — and it all but disappeared in a couple of hours. Interestingly enough, it didn’t leave any smudging behind. Given how flighty the color was, I wouldn’t recommend using this on your lower lash line. The range of colors is so gorgeous though; I am particularly drawn to Mesmerize, a matte lavender, and Cosmic, a satin oceanic blue. Here’s hoping there will be more upgrades to the formula in the future.