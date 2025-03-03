Lip Liner Has Always Existed. Why Is Everyone Suddenly Obsessed?

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
A funny thing happened recently — I was rewatching Legally Blonde when a scene stood out to me: One of Elle’s sorority sisters was struggling with her lip liner. Lip liner? I thought. It sounded so… dated. And yet, lip pencils (and their softer, creamier cousin, lip crayons) are inescapable in GRWM videos. I had to ask myself — did we all quietly re-brand lip liners into lip pencils without realizing it? Because that’s exactly what it feels like.
There’s no doubt that lip pencils are bigger than ever, but did they ever really leave? “Lip liner has always been transformative and is a hallmark of so many iconic makeup looks,” makeup artist and Sephora beauty director Myiesha Sewell tells Refinery29, referencing signature techniques from the ‘90s supermodel era and Chola culture, which popularized dark, contrasting lip liner. “As a Black girl who went to school in East Los Angeles, [lip liner] still heavily influences my signature makeup look,” she says. “It adds polish and style to any makeup look and is one of my favorite parts of my makeup.” Another reason for lip pencils’ meteoric rise in popularity? Its versatility and convenience, says celebrity makeup artist Alexandra French. “Lip liners have become the ‘It girl’ of makeup simply because they’re so easy to use,” says French. “You can shape your lips with it and tap it out for a more natural effect, or you can go bold and make it the star of the show.” For additional proof of just how versatile lip pencils can be, look no further than makeup artist Emily Wood’s viral videos, where she uses them not only on lips but as blush, contour, and even eyeshadow. (Just make sure the ingredients are safe for the eyes before trying this.)
In case you haven’t noticed, lip pencils are really good these days. Recent innovations in formulations have introduced hydrating and plumping effects, featuring ingredients like vitamin E and hyaluronic acid — a welcome departure from the drier, harder pencils of the past. “I love the Maybelline Lifter Liners,” says French. “They’re creamy, easy to blend, and last.” She also sings the praises of Kosas’ Hotliner and Too Faced’s Lip Injection pencils for pout-enhancing results. “Isamaya Lip Liner and Sephora Collection Rouge Gel Lip Liner have ingredients like triglycerides and polyglycerols that can help give moisture and glide to the formula,” adds Sewell.
Editor's Favorite Lip Liners & Pencils
An informal poll among R29’s beauty editors revealed an abundance of standout favorites: A nude lip is my go-to, and Make Up For Ever’s Artist Pencil is among my most-reached-for products; the brand nailed the array of luminous, warm tones that never look flat. I’m partial to shades Wherever Walnut and Anywhere Caffeine (also a favorite of Hailey Bieber’s). Beauty director Jacqueline Kilikita is partial to Laura Mercier’s Caviar Perfecting Lip Liner, which is as pigmented as lipstick and stays put even after eating and drinking. “These liners also tend to be less waxy, so they last longer and don’t feather,” said Sewell of both picks. “Some of my go-to shades are Fenty Beauty Trac’d Out Lip Liner in Extra Thigh and Rare Beauty Kind Words Lip Liner in Wise.”
Another modern use of lip pencils is lip contouring, a key feature of Rhode’s newly-launched Peptide Lip Shape, which is a hit among several R29 staffers. French shares a new trend in lip enhancement: “I’ve recently learned [that people] are giving up lip fillers and instead using cool tone lip liners to create an illusion of fuller lips,” she says. “You can create this lived-in, sexy pout, smudge it out with your finger, and add a lip balm on top. It’s natural, effortless, and so easy to do.”
The Rise Of The Lip Combo
All of this has led to the rise of the biggest beauty obsession of the moment: the lip combo. On TikTok, the hashtag #LipCombo has racked up an enormous 9.19 billion views and climbing as users mix and match lip liners, lipsticks, and glosses to craft a bespoke lip look. Scroll through the comments, and you’ll find endless requests to “drop the lip combo.” Some pairings have achieved cult status: American gymnast (and R29 2024 Powerhouse) Suni Lee recently revealed her go-to: Make Up For Ever’s Artist Pencil in Anywhere Caffeine and Wherever Walnut (yes, my favorite shades too!) topped with Ole Henriksen’s Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment.
But it’s not just about adding more products for the sake of it. The lip combo trend exemplifies the highly personalized magic of makeup — the thrill of discovering the one (or several) that bring your look to life. With the term “lip liner” itself fading from favor, it seems that 2025 is all about coloring outside the lines.
