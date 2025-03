Lip Liner Has Always Existed. Why Is Everyone Suddenly Obsessed?

There’s no doubt that lip pencils are bigger than ever, but did they ever really leave? “Lip liner has always been transformative and is a hallmark of so many iconic makeup looks,” makeup artist and Sephora beauty director Myiesha Sewell tells Refinery29, referencing signature techniques from the ‘90s supermodel era and Chola culture, which popularized dark, contrasting lip liner. “As a Black girl who went to school in East Los Angeles, [lip liner] still heavily influences my signature makeup look,” she says. “It adds polish and style to any makeup look and is one of my favorite parts of my makeup.” Another reason for lip pencils’ meteoric rise in popularity? Its versatility and convenience, says celebrity makeup artist Alexandra French . “Lip liners have become the ‘It girl’ of makeup simply because they’re so easy to use,” says French. “You can shape your lips with it and tap it out for a more natural effect, or you can go bold and make it the star of the show.” For additional proof of just how versatile lip pencils can be, look no further than makeup artist Emily Wood ’s viral videos, where she uses them not only on lips but as blush, contour, and even eyeshadow. (Just make sure the ingredients are safe for the eyes before trying this.)