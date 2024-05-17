Ilia’s Lip Sketch Pencil Has Replaced My Liner-Lipstick Combo

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Have you ever wished you could combine the precision and long-wear properties of a lip liner with the hydrating texture of your favorite creamy lipstick? Well, without sounding too much like a ‘90s infomercial, you finally can — thanks to Ilia’s latest launch. You’ve likely heard of the conscious beauty brand from fan favorites like the Serum Skin Tint (which basically ignited TikTok’s obsession with sheer, dewy complexion products) and the editor-beloved Balmy Tint lip balm; and just in time for summer, Ilia has released the Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon, a category-defying, versatile lip product that has us head over heels in love.
The range of 12 shades includes something for every makeup mood — tomato red, warm terracotta, rosy pink, and everything in between — and the crayon-like shape makes it easy to line and fill lips. Lip Sketch also has a soft-matte finish that gives a blurred-lip effect — and best of all, doesn’t feel dry or patchy. Ahead, keep reading to see three Refinery29 editors put Ilia’s new lipstick-pencil-hybrid to the test.
“ILIA has done it again — they’ve created a product that feels like it was made for me and I cannot stop using it. The new hydrating crayon is everything I want in a lip pencil-meets-lipstick. I love that I can use it to line my lips and fill it in. The formula is creamy and has a matte finish, but isn’t drying on my lips. It’s also long-lasting, so I don’t have to keep reapplying throughout the day. I love all of the colors. Safe to say, it’s a new favorite.” – Sara Tan, Beauty Director
“I’ve never been much of a lipstick person — I just can’t stand the feeling of dry, super-matte finishes or having to reapply constantly if I’m eating or drinking. Like my lovely colleague Kate, I do a lip liner and balm combo most days and call it a day. However, when I saw Ilia’s new Lip Sketch pencils, I was intrigued; they weren’t trying to be lipstick, and I appreciated that. Right off the bat, I gravitated towards Earthen, a gorgeous rosy brown that instantly woke up my olive skin. The smooth formula and chubby crayon-like shape made it super easy to apply, and I love that it added a wash of color (it’s not as pigmented as lipstick, which I actually like since it didn’t look as intense) but felt weightless at the same time. This is soft girl lipstick, and I for one couldn’t be more here for it.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“I’ve always been a fan of ILIA because its products have easy-to-apply formulas and clean ingredients that speak to my personal makeup preferences and work with my sensitive skin type. I use the brand’s Limitless Lash Mascara and Multi-Stick in Dreamer on a regular basis, so when I found out ILIA was coming out with a new lip product, I was excited to test it out. I’m not usually a true lipstick girl — I usually opt for a liner and lip balm combo — so the crayon-like Lip Sketch really appealed to me. The formula is really hydrating and the color I tested, Banquette, is a beige pink that evened out the color of my lips. I can see this being a simple staple for me this summer.” — Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Partnership Manager