Clinique’s New Foundation Feels Like A Skin Tint — But Wears Like Makeup

Since my skin is oily, I found that I could boost the longevity by following up with setting powder and setting spray, but how well it lasts might depend on your skin type. Kilikita has skin that's on the drier side: “That's thanks to using strong retinoids recently, so my skin drank this foundation right up,” she says. “I think that’s why the finish leaned more matte than dewy on me, which I actually prefer in the summer. It makes me look and feel fresh.”