Clinique’s New Foundation Feels Like A Skin Tint — But Wears Like Makeup

When it comes to iconic beauty brands, Clinique is firmly on my Mount Rushmore. Some of my most formative beauty memories revolve around Clinique: Growing up, I’d often accompany my mom to the impeccably lit Clinique counter at our local mall department store. (If I were on my best behaviour, I’d get to keep the free gift-with-purchase bag of minis as a reward.) Years later, the brand is still one of my mom’s go-tos — and mine, too. From the epic resurgence of Black Honey lipstick to the hydrating Moisture Surge skincare, the brand isn’t lacking in bestselling products — and I think I just found a new one in the making.