I Tried Every Clinique Black Honey Makeup Product & Here’s What’s Worth Buying

As a lip gloss girlie, I was really excited to try this one. Unfortunately, the formula left me disappointed. While there are lots of positive reviews online, with many people loving the buildable colour and longevity, the formula didn’t sit right with me personally. I found the texture really sticky, and despite hydrating ingredients like shea butter and hyaluronic acid, it was very drying on my lips. In fact, my lips got so flaky by the end of the day that it took me an extra day of not wearing any lipstick to recover. The colour was also not very Black Honey-esque and had a more raisiny hue. The Lip & Cheek Oil is a far better investment, if you ask me.