At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Lip balm hasn't traditionally been a beauty product that's gotten a lot of press. With the exception of a standout viral product (like the Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil, for example), most of us would simply have a go-to fave that we keep in every bag, pocket, or car hidey-hole.
But in 2023, that all changed when glossy and tinted (or glossy and tinted) lip balms took over our TikTok FYP. I like to think that it was the ultra-shiny and nourishing — and my personal favourite — Summer Fridays lip balm that ushered in the new wave of lip balms, but the truth is, local brands like Frank Body and pharmacy brands like Burt's Bees perfected their formulas years ago.
All of the above have a place in my beauty bag, particularly as someone who carries a minimum of five lip products around at all times. The beauty in a tinted lip balm specifically is that they contain hydrating skincare ingredients that leave your lips plump, while offering a colour wash that doesn't wear off in the same patchy manner as a lipstick.
Keep scrolling to find out which tinted lip balms are worth your money, whether you love a bargain or feel like treating yourself.