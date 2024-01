But in 2023, that all changed when glossy and tinted (or glossy and tinted) lip balms took over our TikTok FYP. I like to think that it was the ultra-shiny and nourishing — and my personal favourite — Summer Fridays lip balm that ushered in the new wave of lip balms, but the truth is, local brands like Frank Body and pharmacy brands like Burt's Bees perfected their formulas years ago.