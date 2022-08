11 Lip Balms We Rate For Healing Chapped Winter Lips

As budding beauty enthusiasts, lip balms were our first loves. Evolving from bubblegum Smackers to the more glossy Juicy Tubes, stains oils and beyond, it may not have been the hydration we were obsessed with they sure did make us fleek slick. Now, as (very mature) adults, candy smells and clip-on packaging aren't enough to sway us, and while balms are still a staple of ours, our attention has shifted to more advanced criteria.