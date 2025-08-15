We’re Calling It: This Vanilla Perfume Will Be The Biggest Scent Of 2025

According to Barb Stegemann, founder of The 7 Virtues, it took 31 versions to get the scent harmony just right. “Our vanilla accord is built around sustainably sourced Madagascan vanilla: rich, creamy, and warm, but never overpowering,” she adds. “Vanilla stirs scent memories that feel both nostalgic and sensual, making this comforting in a way that’s instinctive and personal.”