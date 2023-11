Why Do People “Gatekeep” Their Perfume? An Investigation

On the other hand, flippantly spritzing on a perfume you like is a typical way for a lot of people to wear perfume, says Long, and there is nothing wrong with that. “It’s a nice, laidback attitude,” she adds. But for many others, perfume is considered and highly significant. “The way that many people build a collection of scents, or find a perfume that has some meaning to them, can make wearing a fragrance much more about identity,” continues Long. In some ways, it can become incredibly intimate. Take Phlur Missing Person Eau de Parfum , for instance, a perfume that went viral on TikTok for reminding wearers of the loved ones that they desperately miss, be it long distance partner, a best friend or a parent. At the height of its popularity, it wasn’t unusual to come across a TikToker in tears upon first spritz. Its ability to stir up poignant feelings of nostalgia means that Missing Person became so much more than a simple fragrance.